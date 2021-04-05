Bihar Board BSEB 10th result declared, 101 students in top 10 merit list

BSEB matric 10th result 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) today announced the result of class 10 exam and 78.17 per cent students have passed. This year, the pass percentage has dropped by nearly two per cent. Last year, the pass percent was 80.59. In a first, a total of 101 students have made it to the merit list.

A total of 13 students of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya (SAV) — which is a state government funded residential school — have topped the matric exam.

As many as 16.8 lakh candidates registered to appear in the class 10 exam which was conducted from February 17 to 24. The candidates can check the result through the websites– biharboardonline.com, the result is also available to download at the websites — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in, bsebresult.online, bsebonline.org, biharboard.online..

A candidate need to secure 30 per cent of the total marks in the theory portion of each subject and 40 per cent of the total marks in the practical of each subject to pass the matric exam. To achieve the first division, a student has to score 300 marks while for the second division, it is 225.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation, schools will not release any offline result list. Students will have to check the results at the official websites only. Once the class 10 result declaration is over, the admission process will soon begin for class 11, 12 in schools affiliated with the BSEB.

This year, half of the exam was held in MCQ-based OMR sheets. Besides, BSEB also offered 100 per cent choice or alternative for every question asked as relaxation to students because of the pandemic.

The compartment examination and scrutiny of papers dates will be announced today.