Bihar Board introduces new pattern for class 12 exams

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has changed the pattern of class 12 exams which will be implemented from coming academic session. The board has made three major announcements including change in subject pattern, increase in the number of additional subject and change in the passing formulae.

The new examination system will be implemented for both class 11 and class 12, implying on academic session 2019-21, according to the Bihar Board officials. Instead of the current process of dividing language subject into two subjects of 50 marks each, from 2020 onwards, Bihar Board class 12 will have language 1 subject for 100 marks. First language exam will be in place of NRB and MB.

Currently, class 12 students of Bihar Board have to appear for two exams for languages for 50 marks each. Students have to additionally appear for a compulsory language exam for 100 marks. Further, there is an optional elective subject in languages for 100 marks.

BSEB in a statement said that having multiple exams for languages puts students under pressure and also creates confusion while evaluating and calculating the result.

Additional subject

Earlier, languages subject was considered as a mandatory but form coming academic year onwards, students will be able to pick any one language of their choice and opt it as an additional subject. The Bihar Board has also increased the number of subjects offered under the ambit of the sixth or additional subject. Now, in line with the CBSE pattern, students who have opted for physics, chemistry and mathematics or PCM will be able to opt for biology as an additional subject.

If a candidate who has selected six subjects, fails in any of one, then the failed one will be replaced by the optional or additional subject and marks of the top five will be calculated. However, among the five subjects in which the candidates have passed, one compulsory has to be either Hindi or English.

While addressing the media, Bihar Board chairperson said that the move is expected to increase the pass percentage.