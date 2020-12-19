Bihar Board BSEB intermediate admit card 2021 for practical exam released, here’s how to download

The practical exam will be conducted from January 9 to 18. Representational image/ file

BSEB intermediate practical exams 2020: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit card for intermediate (class 12) practical exam 2021. The candidates can download the admit card through the website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in by using the user ID and password provided by the board. The hall ticket will be available to download till January 18.

The practical exam will be conducted from January 9 to 18.

BSEB intermediate practical exam admit card 2021: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the download ‘admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter user id and password

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, the board has also revised the intermediate exam schedule. The exam will now be conducted from February 1 to 13 in two sessions. The morning session will be held from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the afternoon session will be held from 1:45 pm to 5 pm. The science stream students will appear in physics on their first day, arts stream students in political science, Hindi for vocational stream students.

The class 10 exam will be conducted from February 17 to 21.

