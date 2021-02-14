Bihar Board Class 12 result 2021 not releasing this month

Bihar Board BSEB intermediate result 2021: Amid the speculation regarding the intermediate exam result date, the Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) confirmed indianexpress.com that the class 12 result will not be announced this month.

“The evaluation process will take some time, but can be faster than last year as the pandemic phase is almost over. There was a little trouble last year due to lockdown restrictions, but the board announced the class 12 result in record 40 days on March 24,” the board official mentioned. In 2020 too, the exam was concluded on February 13.

This year, nearly 13.50 lakh students appeared for the intermediate exam, which was 12 lakh last year. Once released, the students can check the result through the websites- bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Considering the pandemic situations, the students were provided with 100 per cent choice or alternate attempts for the questions asked in the paper. A total of 10 sets of each paper were drafted as an anti-cheating measure.

The board matric (class 10) exam will begin from February 17, and like intermediate exam, all precautions will be taken to ensure cheating-free exams. Every exam centre will have CCTV cameras, one videographer will be appointed, section 144 within a 100-metre radius of the exam centre, among several other measures.

The students also have to follow the mandatory Covid-19 guidelines and social distancing norms.