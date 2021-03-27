Bihar Board intermediate 12th result 2021: Here’s how to apply for scrutiny

BSEB inter result 2021: The candidates can apply for the scrutiny process till April 7. Representational image/ file

BSEB intermediate 12th result 2021: Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) intermediate class 12 exam result was released on Friday. The students who are not satisfied with their marks can now apply for the scrutiny process that will begin from April 1.

The candidates who wish to revaluate their paper can do so through the website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in till April 7. The candidates need to pay a fee of Rs 70 per subject.

This year, the overall intermediate pass percentage touched 78.04 per cent, a marginal slide down from 80.44 per cent in 2020 and 79.76 per cent in 2019.

The topper in science stream is Sonali Kumari while Sunanda Kumari has secured the top place in commerce stream. In arts stream, Kailash Kumar is the only boy to top jointly with Madhu Bharti. At 80.57 per cent, the girls also fared better in the overall pass percentage than boys whose pass percentage is 75.71 per cent. The break-up stream-wise is thus: In science, girls- 80.24 per cent, boys- 74.45 per cent; commerce- girls- 94.50 per cent, boys- 89.90 per cent; arts- girls- 79.90 per cent, boys- 74.89 per cent.

The result was announced in a record 41 days.