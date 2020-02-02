Bihar Board BSEB Intermediate 12th exam 2020 tomorrow: Model exam centres, CCTV surveillance; steps taken to prevent cheating

Bihar Board BSEB 12th exam will begin from February 3, 2020. Image source: File/ designed by Gargi Singh Bihar Board BSEB 12th exam will begin from February 3, 2020. Image source: File/ designed by Gargi Singh

Bihar Board BSEB 12th exam 2020: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) intermediate and Class 12 examinations will begin from Monday. This year, 12.5 lakh (12,05,390) students have registered for the examination, including 5.38 lakh female students and 6.56 lakh males.

To curb cheating, the board has taken several measures this year. All examination centres will be under CCTV surveillance and there will be a videographer for 500 students each. The candidates will be screened twice at the exam centre and before entering the hall. The board has made special arrangements for female candidates, with four model centres set up at every district.

Bihar Board BSEB 12th exam 2019: Know these special arrangements

Frisking

There will be two layers of checking at every examination centre. Firstly, the students will be checked by a policeman at the exam centre following which an invigilator will frisk 25 students in batches before letting them enter the exam hall. Female candidates will be checked by women police constables.

Model exam centres

Model examination centres have been arranged in every district for women students where all staff and students will be female.

CCTV cameras

There will be CCTV cameras at every examination centres. In addition, a videographer will be there for 500 students each.

Section 144

CrPC Section 144 will be imposed at every examination centres to refrain others from roaming around the examination centres.

Lost hall tickets

Candidates who forget to bring their admit cards at the exam centres will also be allowed to appear in the examination. The officials have been directed to match the face of the candidates with his/ her scanned photograph.

Electronic gadgets

There are few items that are not allowed inside the hall such as mobile phones, pagers or any other communication devices. Carrying the same will lead to the disqualification of the candidates.

Mobile app, data centre

The Bihar board has launched a mobile application as well as a new data centre for the students. The data centre has the capacity to store 200 TB worth of records. The current computer applications, document management system, BSEB enterprise resource planning system, online facilitation system for students, matric and inter pre-exam and post-exam software will all be linked to the data centre.

The BSEB mobile app is available on the Google Play Store and Apple store

Don’t take these items

Eraser, blade or whitener are forbidden from being taken to the exam centre. The students caught with these items in the examination centre will lead to the cancellation of their paper.

The examination will be held in two shifts: First shift will be from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and the second shift from 1:45 pm to 5 pm. The students will get question papers 15 minutes before the examination — 9:15 am for the first shift and 1:30 pm for the second shift.

The matriculation, Class 10 examination will be conducted from February 17 to 24, 2020.

