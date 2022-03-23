Bihar Board BSEB Inter result 2022 scrutiny begins: Here’s how to apply for re-checking

The Bihar Board Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the process for scrutiny of intermedia (class 12) results 2022. Candidates who are not satisfied with their class 12 results can file objections to their BSEB 12th results 2022 from March 23 to March 30, 2022, through the official website of BSEB — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The Board had announced a few days ago that the students who appeared for intermediate exams 2022 and are unsatisfied with their results can apply for re-checking from march 23. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 70 per paper while applying for re-checking.

Bihar Board BSEB Inter result 2022 scrutiny: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for ‘Apply for Scrutiny of Intermediate Annual Exams 2022’, when activated.

Step 3: A new window will open. Enter your registration number to login.

Step 4: Select the subject and the question that you want to send for re-checking, and click on ‘apply’.

Step 5: Pay the re-checking fee of Rs 70 and submit.

Step 6: Download the page for future reference.

The BSEB intermediate exams were successfully held from February 1 to 14, 2022 in two groups. Following that, the answer key was released on March 3, 2022, and students were given time till March 6 to raise any objections and challenges regarding the answer key.

Results for class 12 board exams were declared at 3 pm on March 16 by the state Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary. This year, the passing percentage has increased to 80.15 per cent as compared to 78.04 per cent in 2021.