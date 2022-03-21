Bihar Board BSEB Inter result 2022 scrutiny: Apply for re-checking from March 23

The Bihar Board Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced that the students who appeared for the class 12 exams can file objections to their BSEB 12th results 2022 from March 23 to March 30,2022 through the official website of BSEB — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Students who are unsatisfied with their result can now apply for scrutiny from March 23, 2022. The fee for re-checking will be Rs 70 per paper.

Bihar Board BSEB Inter result 2022 scrutiny: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for ‘Apply for Scrutiny of Intermediate Annual Exams 2022’, when activated.

Step 3: A new window will open. Enter your registration number to login.

Step 4: Select the subject and the question that you want to send for re-checking, and click on ‘apply’.

Step 5: Pay the re-checking fee of Rs 70 and submit.

Step 6: Download the page for future reference.

The BSEB intermediate (class 12) results were declared on March 16 at 3 pm. This year, the passing percentage has increased to 80.15 per cent as compared to 78.04 per cent in 2021.

Sangam Raj from V.M. Inter College, Gopalganj and Shreya Kumari of U.D.M. Girls Inter-School, Katihar have secured the top two positions from the Arts stream. Ankit Kumar Gupta from Patna has topped the Commerce stream with 94.6 per cent; Vinita Sinha and Piyush Kumar have scored the second rank in the Commerce stream. Saurav Kumar from Nawadah and Arjun Kumar from Aurangabad have got join first rank in the Science stream.

Students can also request photocopies of their answer booklets and OMR sheets. After the declaration of BSEB inter class 12 results, students who fail to clear these exams, can now appear for the Bihar Board compartmental exams. All information about the compartmental exams will be declared on the BSEB official website soon.