Bihar Board BSEB to conduct inter compartment exam 2021 from April 29, application process commences on April 5

BSEB inter compartmental exam 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is scheduled to conduct the intermediate compartmental cum special exam from April 29. The compartment exam will be held till May 10, and candidates can apply through the website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in from April 5 to 10.

The first shift will begin from 9:30 am and conclude at 12:45 pm while the second shift will be held from 1:45 om to 5 pm. Students will be given 15 minutes’ ‘cool-off’ time at the beginning of the exam which will also include the reading of the question paper.

The result of the compartment exam will be announced in May. To pass the intermediate exam, a candidate must obtain 30 per cent of the total marks in the theory portion of each subject and 40 per cent of the total marks in the practical of each subject. To achieve the first division, a student has to score 300 marks while for the second division, it is 225.

The candidates who wish to revaluate their paper can do so through the website till April 7, they need to pay a fee of Rs 70 per subject.

The result of intermediate exam was released on March 26. A total of 78.04 per cent students cleared the intermediate exam successfully, with girls at 80.57 per cent pass percentage fared better in the overall pass percentage than boys whose pass percentage is 75.71 per cent.