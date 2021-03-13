scorecardresearch
Saturday, March 13, 2021
Bihar Board Inter Class 12th answer key 2021 released, how to check

Bihar Board BSEB inter answer key 2021: The students can raise objections on answer key through the website till March 16. The preliminary answer key is available to download at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
March 13, 2021 6:18:04 pm
BSEB-answer-key 1200Download BSEB inter answer key at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. File

Bihar Board BSEB inter answer key 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on March 13 released the answer key for the intermediate or class 12 board exam. The candidates who have appeared in the examination can check and download the answer key through the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The students can also raise objections on answer key through the website till March 16.

BSEB inter Class 12 answer key 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.online

Step 2: Click on the ‘intermediate answer key link’

Step 3: A pdf file with an answer key will appear on the screen

Step 4: Check, and download for further reference.

As the preliminary answer key has been released, the result along with the final answer key is likely to be released this month. Nearly 13.50 lakh students appeared for the intermediate exam which was concluded on February 13.

In order to pass the intermediate exam, a candidate must obtain 30 per cent of the total marks in the theory portion of each subject and 40 per cent of the total marks in the practical of each subject. To achieve the first division, a student has to score 300 marks while for the second division, it is 225.

