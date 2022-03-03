Bihar Board BSEB Inter answer key 2022 released: Here’s how to check

The Bihar Board Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), on Thursday, has released the answer key for Inter (Class 12) exam on their official website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now visit the website to access the answer key.

BSEB Inter answer key 2022: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on Intermediate Student Login.

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials such as roll code and roll number.

Step 4: The intermediate ancestry key window will open in a new tab. Select the subject.

Step 5: Download the answer key for future reference.

BSEB inter exams were held from February 1 to 14, 2022 in two groups. Students can use this answer key to calculate their probable score in the Bihar board exam.

Incase of any doubt against the answer key, students can raise an objection through the official portal. The objections can be send to the Board till 5 pm on March 6, 2022. No objection will be accepted once the cut-offs are declared.

The final result will be released after all objections are considered and the final answer key is generated. Students should visit the official BSEB website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in — for all updates about the final answer key and results.

BSEB had also recently conducted matriculation examination recently