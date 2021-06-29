Bihar Inter Class 12 admissions 2021: Last date for online application extended

The board has also launched “OFSS” mobile application which the candidates can download from google play store. (representational image)

Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has extended the last date for the submission of the online application form to get admissions into the intermediate class for the session 2021-2023. Candidates can now fill the application form by July 3. Earlier, the last date for submission of the application form was June 29.

Students who have passed the matriculation or equivalent examination from Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), or any other national / state boards are eligible to apply online for admission.

As per the notification released by the board, candidates from CBSE and ICSE board will be provided with the chance to fill the admission form. The first selection list will be released thereafter.

Students can apply through online common application form (CAF) available on http://www.ofssbihar.in and can be accessed from any place where an internet facility is available. The application fee for the online admission is Rs 350 and the mode of payment has been described in common application form (CAF).

The board has also launched “OFSS” mobile application which the candidates can download from the Google play store. However, the app does not provide the facility of application submission. Candidates can check their application status and other important information related to the admission process on the app.