Bihar Board BSEB Inter 12th Result 2021: Know marks required to pass exam

BSEB Inter 12th Result 2021: The result of Bihar Board BSEB class 12 exam is likely to release this month, as per reports. Nearly 13.50 lakh students who had appeared for the intermediate exam can check the results through the website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

As per reports, the evaluation process is being completed, and the result is likely to be announced by March-end. To pass the intermediate exam, a candidate must obtain 30 per cent of the total marks in the theory portion of each subject and 40 per cent of the total marks in the practical of each subject. To achieve the first division, a student has to score 300 marks while for the second division, it is 225.

The board has already released the answer key on the official website.

BSEB Inter 12th Result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Login by entering the necessary credentials

Step 3: The result page will appear on the window

Step 4: Download or take a printout for further references.

Once the results are declared, the board will allow the candidates to scrutinise the results for those who fail to clear the exam or are dissatisfied with the result. Since there is no official indication of the result date yet, candidates are advised to check the official website for updates.