Bihar Board BSEB Inter 12th result 2021: Girls top in all streams, overall pass percentage drops

BSEB Inter 12th result 2021: Bihar girls dominated the Bihar Board (BSEB) Class 12 results that were announced on Friday, March 26. The topper in science stream is Sonali Kumari while Sunanda Kumari has secured the top place in commerce stream. In arts, Kailash Kumar is the only boy to top jointly with Madhu Bharti.

This year, the overall intermediate pass percentage touched 78.04 per cent, a marginal slide down from 80.44 per cent in 2020 and 79.76 per cent in 2019.

At 80.57 per cent, the girls also fared better in the overall pass percentage than boys whose pass percentage is 75.71 per cent. The break-up stream-wise is thus: In science, girls- 80.24 per cent, boys- 74.45 per cent; commerce- girls- 94.50 per cent, boys- 89.90 per cent; arts- girls- 79.90 per cent, boys- 74.89 per cent.

Meanwhile, the pass percentage also dropped stream wise. In the commerce stream, it dropped from 93.26 per cent to 91.48 per cent this year, in arts stream, it slipped from 81.44 per cent to 77.97 per cent, while in science stream it was a marginal dip from 77.39 per cent to 76.2 per cent this year.

The result was announced in a record 41 days. Nearly, 13.50 lakh students took the intermediate exam. The results can be checked through the website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The students need to obtain a minimum of 30 per cent marks to pass the exam.

