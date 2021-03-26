Bihar Board BSEB 12th Result 2021 Live Updates: Know marks required to pass exam

Bihar Board BSEB 12th Result 2021 Live Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the results of intermediate or class 12 arts, science, commerce examinations today. The result, once released, will be available at the official websites- bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Nearly 13.50 lakh students appeared for the intermediate exam that was concluded on February 13. The students need to obtain a minimum of 30 per cent marks to pass the exam.
The students can check the results through the website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Last year, the Bihar Board declared the result on March 24.
In order to pass the intermediate exam, a candidate must obtain 30 per cent of total marks in the theory portion of each subject and 40 per cent of total marks in practical of each subject.
Step 1: Visit the official websites mentioned above
Step 2: Click the ‘result link’ available on the homepage
Step 3: In the new window, enter registration and roll number
Step 4: Results will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.
The result of Bihar Board (BSEB) intermediate class 12 exam will be announced on March 26. The board in its communique mentioned that the state education minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary will release the class 12 result today at 3 pm.