Friday, March 26, 2021
Bihar Board BSEB 12th Result 2021 Live Updates: Know marks required to pass exam

Bihar Board BSEB 12th Result 2021, Bihar Board Intermediate Result 2021 Live Updates: Nearly 13.50 lakh students appeared for the intermediate exam that was concluded on February 13. The students can check the results through the websites- bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Updated: March 26, 2021 12:14:44 pm
BSEB class 12 result 2021BSEB 12th Result 2021 Live: Inter result 2021 to be available at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

Bihar Board BSEB 12th Result 2021 Live Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the results of intermediate or class 12 arts, science, commerce examinations today. The result, once released, will be available at the official websites- bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Nearly 13.50 lakh students appeared for the intermediate exam that was concluded on February 13. The students need to obtain a minimum of 30 per cent marks to pass the exam.

The students can check the results through the website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Click the ‘result link’ available on the homepage. In the new window, enter registration and roll number. Results will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out for further reference.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live: Check updates in Hindi 

Last year, the Bihar Board declared the result on March 24.

BSEB Inter 12th Result 2021 LIVE UPDATES: bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, websites, direct link to get result 

11:52 (IST)26 Mar 2021
Passing marks

In order to pass the intermediate exam, a candidate must obtain 30 per cent of total marks in the theory portion of each subject and 40 per cent of total marks in practical of each subject.

11:40 (IST)26 Mar 2021
How to check BSEB 12th result 

Step 1: Visit the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: Click the ‘result link’ available on the homepage

Step 3: In the new window, enter registration and roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

11:12 (IST)26 Mar 2021
Websites to check result

Nearly 13.50 lakh students who had appeared for the intermediate exam can check the result through the websites– bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in 

11:05 (IST)26 Mar 2021
Bihar Board inter result today 

The result of Bihar Board (BSEB) intermediate class 12 exam will be announced on March 26. The board in its communique mentioned that the state education minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary will release the class 12 result today at 3 pm.

BSEB Inter 12th Result 2021 LIVE: In order to pass the intermediate exam, a candidate must obtain 30 per cent of the total marks in the theory portion of each subject and 40 per cent of the total marks in the practical of each subject. To achieve the first division, a student has to score 300 marks while for the second division, it is 225.

