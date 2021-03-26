Bihar Board BSEB 12th Result 2021 Live Updates: Know marks required to pass exam

BSEB 12th Result 2021 Live: Inter result 2021 to be available at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

Bihar Board BSEB 12th Result 2021 Live Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the results of intermediate or class 12 arts, science, commerce examinations today. The result, once released, will be available at the official websites- bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Nearly 13.50 lakh students appeared for the intermediate exam that was concluded on February 13. The students need to obtain a minimum of 30 per cent marks to pass the exam.

The students can check the results through the website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Click the ‘result link’ available on the homepage. In the new window, enter registration and roll number. Results will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out for further reference.

Last year, the Bihar Board declared the result on March 24.