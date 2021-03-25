Bihar Board BSEB Inter 12th Result 2021 not today, results likely after Holi

Bihar Board BSEB Inter 12th Result 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB, Patna) is not announcing the results of intermediate or class 12 arts, science, commerce examinations today. Amid speculations that the class 12 result will be announced today, a BSEB official told The Indian Express, “The result is not coming today, and may not be before Holi.”

The inter exam result, once released will be available at the websites — bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Nearly 13.50 lakh students appeared for the intermediate exam that was concluded on February 13. The students need to obtain a minimum of 30 per cent marks in the theory portion of each subject and 40 per cent of the total marks in the practical of each subject to obtain pass marks.

To check result, candidates need to click on the website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Click the ‘result link’ available on the homepage. In the new window, enter registration and roll number. Results will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out for further reference. The preliminary answer key was released on the official website.

Last year, the Bihar Board declared the result in a record 40 days post conclusion of the exams.