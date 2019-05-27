Bihar Board BSEB Inter 12th Compartment results 2019: Date and time confirmed

Bihar Board BSEB Inter 12th results 2019 date: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will be releasing the results of Intermediate or class 12 (Arts, Science and Commerce) compartment examination result tomorrow, that is, May 28 at 12:30 pm. The students who appeared for their Inter compartment exam can check the results through the official website at bsebinteredu.in.

The result will be announced by the Education Minister Krishnanand Verma and Chairman, BSEB, Anand Kishore at around 12:30 in a press conference.

In a first, the BSEB had released the class 12 results on March 30. This year’s pass percentage has improved with 79.76 per cent. A record total of 10.19 lakh students passed. The exam was held in February and this year, the result is released in March. This year, 81.20 students have passed from the science stream, and 93.02 per cent from the commerce stream while it is 76.53 per cent from arts stream.

Pawan Kumar topped the Class 12 Science exams with 473 marks (94.6 per cent). Sushil Goeni Rani topped the Arts stream with 493 marks (92.6 per cent).

The scrutiny process for the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 12 intermediate examination has started from April 3, 2019. This year more than 13.15 lakh students appeared for the intermediate written exams held across 1339 centres in the state.