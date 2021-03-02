scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 02, 2021
Bihar Board declares industrial training higher secondary exam result

BSEB industrial training higher secondary exam result 2021: The result is available at the website- secondary.biharboardonline.com

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
March 2, 2021 5:30:38 pm
BSEB result 1200Check result at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

BSEB industrial training higher secondary exam result 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the result for industrial training higher secondary exam. The candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result through the website- secondary.biharboardonline.com.

BSEB industrial training higher secondary exam result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the website- secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click on the download result link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

