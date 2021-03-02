Bihar Board declares industrial training higher secondary exam result

March 2, 2021 5:30:38 pm
BSEB industrial training higher secondary exam result 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the result for industrial training higher secondary exam. The candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result through the website- secondary.biharboardonline.com.
BSEB industrial training higher secondary exam result 2020: How to check
Step 1: Visit the website- secondary.biharboardonline.com
Step 2: Click on the download result link
Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number
— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) March 2, 2021
Step 4: Result will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.
