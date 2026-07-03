Bihar Board BSEB extends class 11 spot admission, apply at exam.biharboardonline.org

The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has extended the deadline for class 11 spot admission for the academic year 2026-28. This allows students another opportunity to secure admissions in the intermediate (+2) institutions across the state. The new deadline is now July 9. Students can apply for it via the official portal at exam.biharboardonline.org.

The BSEB had earlier scheduled the spot admission through the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) from June 25 to July 1, 2026.

The students who wish to secure admission can approach their respective schools and principals of their preferred intermediate institution, against vacant seats in their desired stream and subjects.