Bihar Board BSEB extends class 11 spot admission, apply at exam.biharboardonline.org

The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has extended the deadline for class 11 spot admission for the academic year 2026-28. This allows students another opportunity to secure admissions in the intermediate (+2) institutions across the state. The new deadline is now July 9. Students can apply for it via the official portal at exam.biharboardonline.org.
The BSEB had earlier scheduled the spot admission through the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) from June 25 to July 1, 2026.
The students who wish to secure admission can approach their respective schools and principals of their preferred intermediate institution, against vacant seats in their desired stream and subjects.
The Board has further clarified in their official notification that students who have qualified class 10th from CBSE, CISCE and other recognised boards are also eligible to submit their applications for spot admissions based on the seat availability in the preferred institutions.
The candidates who were selected in the previous OFSS merit lists and opted for the slide-up facility but were unable to secure admission in the upgraded institution are required to apply once again through the spot admission process.
The board has stated that such students’ previous admission applications stand cancelled. If they fail to submit a fresh application for spot admission, they won’t be eligible to appear for the intermediate annual examination 028.
– The vacant seats should be displayed in at least three prominent places in the campus to ensure visibility
– Grant admission as per the seat availability in the respective stream and subjects
– Regularly update the details of admitted students on the OFSS portal
– Complete the final list of all the admissions by July 10
The intermediate institutions which are finding it difficult to update the admissions earlier due to technical difficulties have been permitted to complete the online update during the spot admission period.
For more information on the spot admission process or in case of further doubts, students are advised to visit the official website of BSEB.