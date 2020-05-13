Bihar Board BSEB 12th scrutiny process begins, apply by May 25

The online portal to apply for the scrutiny process will be closed on May 25. Representational image/ gettyimages.in The online portal to apply for the scrutiny process will be closed on May 25. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

The scrutiny process for the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) class 12 intermediate examination has started. Students who have appeared for the intermediate state board exams and are not satisfied with their results can apply for scrutiny of their answer sheets.

The online portal to apply for the scrutiny process will be closed on May 25, 2020. Students will have to submit a fee of Rs 120 and apply for the same at the official website of the board.

The Bihar Board is the first in the country to announce the results of intermediate examinations on March 24, 2020. A total of 80.44 per cent students cleared the intermediate examination successfully, with Neha Kumari became the topper with 476 (95.2 per cent) marks.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Board is set to announce the results of class 10 matriculation examination this month. The board chairman Anand Kishore said that the evaluation process of the remaining papers will be completed by next week, following which, the post evaluation process will begin.

“The post-evaluation process will take another 10 to 15 days to complete, following which the results will be announced by May-end,” chairman Anand Kishore said. If the process of results declaration get delayed due to lockdown, the board will announce the results by June first week, chairman said.

The result for BSEB class 10 exam 2020 will be available online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in, bsebresult.online, bsebonline.org, biharboard.online.

