Bihar Board BSEB Class 10th, 12th Results 2018: Passing marks, new grace policy

BSEB results 2018: The results of Bihar Class 10th and 12th examination will shortly be released by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) within two weeks. Class 12 exams were conducted from February 6, 2018 to February 16. The exam was held at 1,384 centres across the state. A close to 12.80 lakh students had registered for BSEB Class 12 examination. Around 17.70 lakh students wrote Class 10 examinations this year. “The results of Class 12 examinations will be declared by the third week of May,” confirmed Rajiv Dubey, PRO, BSEB. Dubey, however, mentioned that the Bihar Board is likely to declare the results before May 14 and the date of the publication of results will be officially announced next week.

The Bihar Board official dismissed the media reports that the Class 10 results will be declared on May 10, saying, there is no possibility of the declaration of Class 10 results this month as it will be released in June. The results will also be available at indiaresults.com.

BSEB results 2018: Passing criteria for Class 12th Intermediate

In order to pass the intermediate exam, a candidate must obtain 30 per cent of total marks in theory portion of each subject and 40 per cent of total marks in practical of each subject.

1st division – 300

2nd division – 225

Grace marks

In case a student fails in one subject only by not more than 8 per cent marks or in two subjects by not more than 4 per cent marks in each, he/she will be given the marks he/she is short of.

If someone has obtained 75 per cent marks in aggregate but has failed in one subject only by not more then 10 per cent marks and cannot be allowed to pass under any other regulation, will be declared to have passed.

BSEB results 2018: Passing criteria for Class 10th matric

In Class 10th, students have to obtain a total of at least 30 marks out of 100. In order to qualify, a student should get an aggregate of 150 marks. They should have passed in all subjects except English and optional subjects to be declared as passed. In social science, a student has to pass in theory and Internal assessment (literacy activity and project work) altogether obtaining at least 30 marks out of 100. For science, one needs to pass in theory and internal assessment examination altogether, obtaining at least 30 marks out of 100.

