Bihar Board BSEB Class 10 result 2022 scrutiny: Application for re-checking to open on April 2

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘Apply for Scrutiny (Annual Secondary Examination 2022)’, when activated.

Step 3: A new window will open. Enter your user name and password for registration. Then, use those credentials to login.

Step 4: Select the ‘Apply for scrutiny’ button.

Step 5: Then, select the subject and the question that you want to send for re-checking, and click on ‘apply’.

Step 6: Pay the re-checking fee of Rs 70 and submit. Download the page for future reference.

The matric (class 10) results were declared on March 31 at 3 pm in which it was declared that the passing percentage this year has increased to 79.88 per cent from 78.17 per cent in 2021. This year, Ramayani Roy has topped the BSEB Class 10 result 2022 matric exam with 487 marks. Saniya Kumari and Vivek Kumar Thakur secured second rank with 486 marks, and Prayaga Kumari earned third rank with 485 marks.

This year, 4,24,857 achieved first division, 5,10,411 students secured second and 3,47,637 got third division. The data from the Bihar Board also revealed that a total of 16,11,099 students had appeared for the matric class 10 exams, out of which 7,90,920 were girls and 8,20,179 were male students.