Bihar Board BSEB Class 10 result 2022 scrutiny: Application for re-checking to open on April 2

April 1, 2022 5:25:45 pm
A day after declaring the class 10 result on March 31, the Bihar Board Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced that the application window for scrutiny will open up from April 2, 2022. Students can apply for scrutiny through the official website of BSEB — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Students who appeared for Bihar Board class 10 results but are unsatisfied with their results, released on March 31, may now apply for scrutiny from April 2, 2022. The fee for re-checking will be Rs 70 per paper.
#BSEB pic.twitter.com/sAZrgdH0pI
— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) April 1, 2022
Bihar Board BSEB class 10 result 2022 scrutiny: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the link for ‘Apply for Scrutiny (Annual Secondary Examination 2022)’, when activated.
Step 3: A new window will open. Enter your user name and password for registration. Then, use those credentials to login.
Step 4: Select the ‘Apply for scrutiny’ button.
Step 5: Then, select the subject and the question that you want to send for re-checking, and click on ‘apply’.
Step 6: Pay the re-checking fee of Rs 70 and submit. Download the page for future reference.
The matric (class 10) results were declared on March 31 at 3 pm in which it was declared that the passing percentage this year has increased to 79.88 per cent from 78.17 per cent in 2021. This year, Ramayani Roy has topped the BSEB Class 10 result 2022 matric exam with 487 marks. Saniya Kumari and Vivek Kumar Thakur secured second rank with 486 marks, and Prayaga Kumari earned third rank with 485 marks.
This year, 4,24,857 achieved first division, 5,10,411 students secured second and 3,47,637 got third division. The data from the Bihar Board also revealed that a total of 16,11,099 students had appeared for the matric class 10 exams, out of which 7,90,920 were girls and 8,20,179 were male students.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-