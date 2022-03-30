Bihar Board BSEB Class 10 result 2022: Date and time announced

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Time, Bihar Board Matric Result Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the results release dates for Bihar board class 10 exams 2022. The result is scheduled to be released on March 31 at 1 pm. Candidates will be able to check their results on the official website — biharboardonline.bih.nic.in.

The Matric exams of Bihar School Examination Board were successfully held between February 17 and 24, 2022. The result may have been declared earlier, but was delayed due to an alleged paper leak of the Mathematics exam. It was claimed by several students on social media that the class 10 maths question paper was leaked before the exam date. Therefore, the BSEB officials decided to conduct the exam again on March 24, 2022, from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm.

This year, nearly 8,27,288 candidates were expected to appear for the matriculation exams, out of which 4,04,207 were expected to be female students and 4,23,081 were to be male candidates in the first group. The second group was expected to have 8,21,606 candidates, out of which there were 4,02,498 female and 4,19,108 male candidates.

The Board had also recently announced the intermediate (class 12) results on March 16, in which the passing percentage increased to 80.15 per cent as compared to 78.04 per cent in 2021.