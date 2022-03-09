BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 exams answer key released: Check last date to raise objections

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the class 10 board exams answer key on the official BSEB website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Candidates who have discrepancy with any answer given in the answer key can raise a challenge till March 11, 2022, 5 pm.

BSEB had conducted the matriculation examination between February 17 and 24, 2022. This year, the board had expected to have nearly 8,27,288 candidates, out of which 4,04,207 will be female and 4,23,081 will be male candidates in the first group. The second group will have a total of 8,21,606 candidates, out of which there will be 4,02,498 female and 4,19,108 male candidates.

How to raise objections:

Step 1: Visit the official website — biharboardonline.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the tab ‘Grievance’.

Step 3: From the drop down menu, select ‘Objection for secondary exam 2022’.

Step 4: A new window will open.

Step 5: Fill the examination type, roll code, roll number and date of birth, and click on ‘search’.

Students can use this answer key to calculate their probable score in the Bihar board exam. However, the final score will only be released after the process of raising objections is concluded, and the answer key is re-evaluated by the Board officials.

Recently, the Bihar School Examination Board has also concluded objections-raising process for the intermediate class 12 answer key. BSEB inter exams were held from February 1 to 14, 2022 in two groups.