Bihar Board BSEB 12th scrutiny process date extended, apply by June 3

Bihar Board BSEB inter scrutiny process 2020: The last date to apply for scrutiny for the class 12 intermediate examination has been extended by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). The intermediate students have now time till June 3 to apply for revaluation.

Students will have to submit a fee of Rs 70 per paper and apply for the same at the official website of the board — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Meanwhile, on May 26, the BSEB will announce class 10 results.

The Bihar Board is set to announce the results of class 10 matriculation examination today. Nearly 16 lakh students will get to know their results at 12:30 pm.

The students can check their results at the official websites – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in, bsebresult.online, bsebonline.org, biharboard.online. To have the latest updates regarding the result from indianexpress.com and to know their results and score via SMS or email, candidates can also register in the box given below –

The board announced the results of intermediate examinations on March 24. A total of 80.44 per cent students cleared the intermediate examination successfully, with Neha Kumari became the topper with 476 (95.2 per cent) marks.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the result will not be displayed in individual schools, and students have to check the same at the official websites only. Further, the annual press conference where the board chairperson addresses students through media platforms will also not be held to ensure social distancing, the Bihar Board said, in an official statement.

