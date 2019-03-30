Bihar Board 12th results 2019: Rohini Prakash and Pawan Kumar are toppers

Bihar Board BSEB 12th results 2019: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the results of Intermediate, Class 12 (Arts, Science and Commerce) examinations on Saturday, March 30, 2019. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites — bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.ac.in, bsebinteredu.in. From science stream, Rohini Prakash (94.6 per cent) and Pawan Kumar shares top position

This year’s pass percentage has improved with 79.76 per cent. A record total of 10.19 lakh students passed. The exam was held in February and this year, the result is released in March. This year, 81.20 students have passed from the science stream, and 93.02 per cent from the commerce stream while it is 76.53 per cent from arts stream.

Pawan Kumar topped the Class 12 Science exams with 473 marks (94.6 per cent). Sushil Goeni Rani topped the Arts stream with 493 marks (92.6 per cent).

From April 3 to April 12, students can apply for scrutiny.

To check Bihar Board class 12 results, the candidates have to visit the official websites mentioned above. The student has to click the ‘result link’ available on the homepage. In the new window, enter registration and roll number. The Intermediate exam results will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out for further reference.

Last year, Kalpana Kumari has topped the Bihar board intermediate examination with 434 marks and Nidhi Sinha has topped in the Commerce stream with 434 marks.

In the Inter science exam, 45 per cent passed while in the commerce 82 per cent students have passed. Similarly, in the arts stream, 42 per cent students have passed.