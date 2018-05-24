Bihar Board 12th results 2018 to be declared on June 7 at biharboard.ac.in

BSEB 12th results 2018: The results will be available at biharboard.ac.in, indiaresults.com BSEB 12th results 2018: The results will be available at biharboard.ac.in, indiaresults.com

BSEB 12th results 2018: The Bihar School Examination Board will declare the results of class 12 examination in the last week of May. “The results of class 12 examination will be declared before May 30,” said an official, adding, that the date for the class 10 results has not been fixed. The board is likely to declare the results of class 10 examination in June. The students can check the results on biharboard.ac.in. The results will also be available at indiaresults.com.

This year, over 12 lakh candidates had appeared for the class 12 examination which was held from February 6 to February 16, 2018, at around 1,384 centres across the state. Close to 17.70 lakh candidates wrote the class 10 examination this year.

The board had also taken stringent measures to prevent paper leak and rampant cheating. According to media reports, 114 students were caught cheating and two impersonators were arrested during the intermediate examination.

This year, the board also introduced a new question paper pattern for the Class 10 and 12 examinees, with 50 per cent of the questions now being objective. The board has also introduced a stipend of Rs 1,200 for Class 10 toppers. The Class 11 students will have to score at least 60 per cent marks to be eligible for scholarship in Class 12.

Five toppers of Class 12 will receive Rs 1,500 per month from the government depending on the duration of the course they are pursuing. For instance, a medical student will receive the stipend for five years, those pursuing engineering for four years and somebody pursuing non-professional courses will get it for three years.

Last year, only 30.11 per cent of students passed the test in the Science stream, while the pass percentage in Arts stream was 37 per cent and 73.76 per cent cleared the examination successfully in Commerce stream.

– With inputs from Aashna Kaul, Intern, indianexpress.com.

