Bihar Board BSEB 12th Result 2021: How to check, download scorecard

Bihar Board 12th Result 2021: The result of Bihar Board (BSEB) intermediate class 12 exam will be announced on March 26. The state Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary will release the class 12 result today at 3 pm.

Nearly 13.50 lakh students who had appeared for the intermediate exam can check the result through the websites– bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

BSEB 12th result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: Click the ‘result link’ available on the homepage

Step 3: In the new window, enter registration and roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

In order to pass the intermediate exam, a candidate must obtain 30 per cent of the total marks in the theory portion of each subject and 40 per cent of the total marks in the practical of each subject.

Once the results are declared, the board will allow the candidates to scrutinise the results for those who fail to clear the exam or are dissatisfied with the result.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic, the verification was conducted through WhatsApp-based video conferencing. Students are reportedly made to write some questions to match handwriting and are quizzed on subject-related matters.

Last year, the Bihar Board declared the result in a record 40 days post conclusion of the exams.

From this year, the 50-mark language papers have been converted to one 100-marks exam. The number of additional subjects have also increased. In line with CBSE, students have the option to select six subjects and the best of five will be calculated.

Students also have the option to chose an elective subject. In case a student fails in one of the major subjects, the marks of the elective subject will be counted.