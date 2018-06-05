Declared! Bihar Board 12th Result 2018 announced at biharboard.ac.in, 35.24% pass

Bihar BSEB 12th Result 2018: The results will be released for all the three streams, i.e Arts, Commerce and Science. The results will be released for all the three streams, i.e Arts, Commerce and Science.

BSEB 12th Result 2018: The result of Bihar Class 12 examination has been released today, on June 6, by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). All those students who had appeared for the same can check their results at the official website — biharboard.ac.in, www.bsebssresult.com and http://www.biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. In case due to heavy traffic, one is unable to open this website, he/she may also check their respective scores at partner website indiaresults.com. Out of 12 lakh, 6.31 lakh passed the exam taking the overall pass percentage at 35.24. This year, in the Arts stream, 61 per cent have passed, 44 per cent in Science and 91 per cent in Commerce.

Prize for toppers of Bihar Board

Top 3 rank holders Science are Kalpana Kumari, Abhinav and Rudresh Raj Verma. In the commerce stream, Nidhi Sinha from RDS College Muzaffarpur became secured 434 marks. In the Arts stream, Kusum Kri from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui got top position with 424 marks.

The toppers will get 1 lakh cash prize with a laptop and a Kindle e-reader tab from the government of Bihar. Cash prize of 75000 will be given to second topper and cash prize of 50000 will be given to the third topper with a laptop. The fourth and fifth topper will get 15000 cash prize with a laptop each.

Kalpana Kumari Kalpana Kumari

“The results of Class 12 examination will be declared on June 6, 2018, as the admission process of the Delhi University will be closed a day after, June 7, 2018,” an official from the Bihar board confirmed indianexpress.com. Five toppers of Class 12 will receive Rs 1,500 per month from the government depending on the duration of the course they are pursuing.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2018: Date and Time

BSEB has released the results of intermediate 12th arts, science and commerce results today, on June 6 at 4:15 pm. The declaration time is not yet known, but the same will be released shortly. This year, the Bihar Board also introduced a new question paper pattern for the Class 10 and 12 examinees, with 50 per cent of the questions now being objective. A close to 17.70 lakh candidates for the Class 10 examinations.

Bihar Board passing marks

In order to pass the intermediate exam, a candidate must obtain 30 per cent of total marks in theory portion of each subject and 40 per cent of total marks in practical of each subject. To achieve first division, a student has to score 300 marks while for the second division, it is 225.

Bihar Board grace marks policy

In case a student fails in one subject only by not more than 8 per cent marks or in two subjects by not more than 4 per cent marks in each, he/she will be given the marks he/she is short of. If someone has obtained 75 per cent marks in aggregate but has failed in one subject only by not more then 10 per cent marks and cannot be allowed to pass under any other regulation, will be declared to have passed.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), this year, directed students to sit in exams while wearing slippers or flip-flops and not shoes along with socks. “There is nothing new in this order to students appearing in Class 10 exams from February 21. It is a usual practice in other examinations held in the state. The board decided to adopt the practice from this year,” BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor

