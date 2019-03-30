Bihar Board BSEB 12th results 2019 LIVE Updates: Inter results at 1 pm, know websites to check

Bihar Board BSEB 12th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the results of Intermediate, Class 12 (Arts, Science and Commerce) examinations on Saturday, March 30, 2019. “The BSEB class 12 results will be declared at 1 pm. The candidates can check the result through the official websites bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
The Bihar board intermediate examination was concluded on February 16, 2019.
Students can check the result through official website i.e bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Then click on the link ‘result’, a new page will open. Fill in your credentials and submit. The result for the intermediate exam will be displayed. Download it and save it for the further use.
Bihar Board grace marks policy
In case a student fails in one subject only by not more than 8 per cent marks or in two subjects by not more than 4 per cent marks in each, he/she will be given the marks he/she is short of. If someone has obtained 75 per cent marks in aggregate but has failed in one subject only by not more then 10 per cent marks and cannot be allowed to pass under any other regulation, will be declared to have passed
BSEB 12th results 2019: Measures taken by board to prevent cheating
This year, Bihar Board had made significant changes to the exam pattern which included introduction of 50 per cent objective questions. For objective questions, students were provided with a separate OMR sheet. The board had also introduced coded answer sheets this year to avoid any malpractice during the evaluation process.
Bihar BSEB 12th results 2019: 114 students caught cheating
As per report, last year at least 114 students were caught cheating and two impersonators were arrested during the intermediate examination.
55 arrested, 162 expelled in Bihar board matric exams
Around 162 students were expelled from giving examinations after they were caught with cheating materials during the examinations in the recently concluded matriculation (Class 10) examinations in Bihar. Another 55 persons were arrested for impersonating as candidates, mentioned BSEB chairman Anand Kishore.
Bihar board 12th results 2019: Education Minister not to declare results
Bihar board 12th results 2019: Unlike every year, the education minister of Bihar will not announce the results of Class 12 examinations. As the EC model code of conduct has been issued, the education minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma will not release the Intermediate results.
The results will be announced by Additional Chief Secretary, Education Department RK Mahajan in presence of BSEB chairman Anand Kishore.
Bihar board BSEB 12th results 2019: Toppers will get a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh
The toppers will be given a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh each, along with a laptop and a kindle e-reader. The second and third topper will get a cash prize of Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 each and the fourth and fifth rank holder from each stream will get Rs 15,000 and a laptop each. This year, around 12 lakh students had appeared for the Bihar intermediate Class 12 exams.
BSEB 12th results 2019: Students sit in exams wearing slippers
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), this year, directed students to sit in exams while wearing slippers or flip-flops and not shoes along with socks. It is a usual practice in other examinations held in the state. The board decided to adopt the practice from last year, said BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore
BSEB 12th results 2019: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official websites mentioned above
Step 2: Click the ‘result link’ available on the homepage
Step 3: In the new window, enter registration and roll number
Step 4: Results will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download and take a print out for further reference.
Bihar Board 12th results 2019: Websites to check
The Bihar board Class 12 results will be announced on Saturday, March 30. The results will be at all the official websites including the private sites.
The students can get the results through bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, indiaresults.com and examresults.net. Apart from it, the results are available at indiaresults.com, examresults.net.