Bihar Board BSEB 12th results 2019 LIVE Updates: Inter results at 1 pm, know websites to check

Bihar Board BSEB 12th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the results of Intermediate, Class 12 (Arts, Science and Commerce) examinations on Saturday, March 30, 2019. “The BSEB class 12 results will be declared at 1 pm. The candidates can check the result through the official websites bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

READ | Bihar Board BSEB 12th result 2019 today: When and Where to check

The Bihar board intermediate examination was concluded on February 16, 2019.

READ | Bihar board to declare results today at 1 pm

Students can check the result through official website i.e bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Then click on the link ‘result’, a new page will open. Fill in your credentials and submit. The result for the intermediate exam will be displayed. Download it and save it for the further use.