Bihar Board BSEB 12th Inter Result 2026: Websites to check results at interbiharboard.com, bsebexam.com, education.indianexpress.com

Bihar Board BSEB 12th Inter Result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna, is set to declare the Class 12 results today on its official portals. The announcement will take place during a press conference at the historic Sinha Library, led by Bihar’s Education Minister Sunil Kumar alongside Board Chairman Anand Kishore. Students can check their BSEB Intermediate results on the following websites: interbiharboard.com and bsebexam.com.

Live| Bihar Board BSEB 12th Inter Result 2026

The BSEB Inter result will be available at IE Education. Click here to view your marks.

Additionally, as in the previous year, education.indianexpress.com is also hosting the BSEB Class 12th results. (Image: bsebexam.com) Additionally, as in the previous year, education.indianexpress.com is also hosting the BSEB Class 12th results. (Image: bsebexam.com)

The Bihar Board intermediate examinations were conducted from February 2 to 13, 2026, for a total of 13,17,846 students, including 6,75,844 girls and 6,42,002 boys. Students are required to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject to pass. Along with the results, the board will also release stream-wise pass percentages and the list of toppers.