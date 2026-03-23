Bihar Board BSEB 12th Inter Result 2026: Websites to check results at interbiharboard.com, bsebexam.com, education.indianexpress.com

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Bihar Board BSEB 12th Inter Result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna, is set to declare the Class 12 results today on its official portals. The announcement will take place during a press conference at the historic Sinha Library, led by Bihar’s Education Minister Sunil Kumar alongside Board Chairman Anand Kishore. Students can check their BSEB Intermediate results on the following websites: interbiharboard.com and bsebexam.com.
Live| Bihar Board BSEB 12th Inter Result 2026
The BSEB Inter result will be available at IE Education. Click here to view your marks.
The Bihar Board intermediate examinations were conducted from February 2 to 13, 2026, for a total of 13,17,846 students, including 6,75,844 girls and 6,42,002 boys. Students are required to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject to pass. Along with the results, the board will also release stream-wise pass percentages and the list of toppers.
Also read | Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 Link: How to download marksheet at interbiharboard.com, bsebexam.com?
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will also make the Class 12 results available on education.indianexpress.com, continuing its practice from last year. To clear the 2026 intermediate examinations, students must secure at least 33 per cent marks in each theory subject, while the qualifying threshold for practical exams is set at 40 per cent.
To check the BSEB Class 12 results via DigiLocker, students should begin by visiting the official website at digilocker.gov.in. After logging in with existing credentials—or creating a new account if necessary—they need to head to the BSEB Class 12 Results section, typically listed under the “Education” or “Results” tab. From there, candidates must enter their roll number, school number, and any other required details. Once the information is submitted, the marksheet for the BSEB intermediate Class 12 examination will be accessible online.
In last year’s Bihar Board Class 12 results, a total of 5,08,540 students secured first division, while 5,07,002 achieved second division. Additionally, 91,788 candidates passed in the third division. Among the toppers, Priya Jaiswal led the science stream and Raushani Kumari topped commerce. In the arts stream, the top rank was jointly shared by Ankita Kumari and Shakib Shah
Students securing the top rank in the Bihar Board Class 12 examinations will now receive a cash award of Rs 2 lakh, double the previous prize of Rs 1 lakh. The reward for second place has also been enhanced to Rs 5 lakh, up from Rs 75,000, while third-rank holders will be granted Rs 1 lakh, an increase from the earlier rs 50,000.