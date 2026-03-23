Bihar Board BSEB 12th Inter Result 2026, interbiharboard.com LIVE Updates: Result to be out today

BSEB Class 12th result download link

Bihar Board BSEB 12th Inter Sarkari Result 2026 Direct Link at interbiharboard.com, bsebexam.com, result.biharboardonline.com LIVE Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board, Patna, will announce the Class 12 results today at 1:30 pm. According to a notice released today, BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore will declare the Bihar Board Intermediate exam result 2026 at a press conference on March 23 at 1:30 pm. The results will be released by the Minister of Education, Bihar, Sunil Kumar. Once announced, students will be able to check their Bihar Board Inter results online on the official websites — interbiharboard.com and bsebexam.com. Candidates are advised to keep their roll numbers and other login credentials ready to access their scorecards without delay.

BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore confirmed the development, stating that the result declaration will take place in the presence of B. Rajender, Additional Chief Secretary, Education Department, Bihar.

Story continues below this ad This year, Indianexpress.com is hosting the Bihar Board Inter result 2026 alongside the official portals. The Bihar Board Class 12 results will be available for Science, Commerce, and Arts streams. Once the BSEB result link is activated, students who appeared for the intermediate examinations will be able to check their scores and download their marksheets from the official websites using their login credentials. As per the schedule, the Bihar Board intermediate examinations were conducted from February 2 to 13, 2026, for a total of 13,17,846 students, including 6,75,844 girls and 6,42,002 boys. Students are required to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject to pass. Along with the results, the board will also release stream-wise pass percentages and the list of toppers. The BSEB Class 12 results will be available on the board’s official result portals, where students can access and download their online marksheets by following the prescribed steps. Live Updates BSEB results today (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav/ representative image)

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