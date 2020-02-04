Bihar board BSEB 12th exam: 91 expelled on day 1 of intermediate exam

BSEB 12th exam 2020: The maximum students (13) were expelled in Nalanda, followed by 12 in Arwal and Gaya. Representational Image/ File BSEB 12th exam 2020: The maximum students (13) were expelled in Nalanda, followed by 12 in Arwal and Gaya. Representational Image/ File

BSEB 12th exam 2020: The Bihar Board (BSEB) intermediate (Class 12) examination began on Monday, February 3, 2020, and on the first day, as many as 91 students were expelled and three others caught while cheating in the state. The maximum students (13) were expelled in Nalanda, followed by 12 in Arwal and Gaya.

A total of 5,03,934 students appeared for Physics, and 5,01,607 took the history exam. Besides, 569 students appeared for the Hindi examination, the notification mentioned.

The board chairman Anand Kishor visited exam centres and instructed invigilators on duty to ensure fair means and strict action against those using unfair means. To curb cheating, the board has taken several measures this year. All examination centres will be under CCTV surveillance and there will be a videographer for 500 students each.

The candidates will be screened twice at the exam centre and before entering the hall. The board has made special arrangements for female candidates, with four model centres set up at every district.

This year, 12.5 lakh (12,05,390) students have registered for the examination, including 5.38 lakh female students and 6.56 lakh males. The examination will be held in two shifts — the first shift will be from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and the second shift from 1:45 pm to 5 pm.

The students will get question papers 15 minutes before the examination — 9:15 am for the first shift and 1:30 pm for the second shift. Meanwhile, the matriculation, Class 10 examination will be conducted from February 17 to 24, 2020.

