Bihar Board BSEB 12th Compartmental Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Result at 12:30 pm, steps to downlod

Bihar Board 12th Compartmental Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) will declare the reevaluation class 12 compartmental result 2019 today – May 28 (Tuesday), 2019. The result will be available at the official websites bsebinterdu.in and bseonline.org.

Read| BSEB 12th compartmental result updates

Bihar Board 12th Compartmental Result 2019 LIVE Updates: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the compartment result link

Step 3: Log-in using roll number

Step 4: Result will appear

Read| Bihar Board compartmental cum special result 2019: How to check

Over two lakh students failed to clear the Bihar Board class 12 exams in their first attempt and appeared for the reevaluation exam – result of which will be announced at 12:30 pm.