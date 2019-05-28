Bihar Board BSEB 12th Compartmental Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Result at 12:30 pm, steps to downlod

Bihar Board 12th Compartmental Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) will declare the reevaluation class 12 compartmental result 2019 today – May 28 (Tuesday), 2019. The result will be available at the official websites bsebinterdu.in and bseonline.org.
Bihar Board 12th Compartmental Result 2019 LIVE Updates: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the compartment result link
Step 3: Log-in using roll number
Step 4: Result will appear
Over two lakh students failed to clear the Bihar Board class 12 exams in their first attempt and appeared for the reevaluation exam – result of which will be announced at 12:30 pm.
In a new pass formulae strategy, Bihar Board has introduced best of five formulae under which as a student has to add an optional or elective subject along with 5 core subjects. According to the new rules, if a candidate who has opted for six subjects, fails in any of then the six subjects will be replaced by the optional or additional subject and marks of the top five will be calculated. However, among the five subjects in which the candidates have passed one compulsory has to be either Hindi or English.
NRB and MB exam to be combined for Bihar Board exams 2020
Instead of the current process of dividing language subject into two subjects of 50 marks each, from 2020 onwards Bihar Board class 12 will have language 1 subject for 100 marks. First language exam will be in place of NRB and MB.
BSEB 12th exam pattern different from 2020
The Bihar Board has changed the pattern of class 12 exams which will be implemented from coming academic session. The board has made three major announcements including change in subject pattern, increase in the number of additional subject and change in the passing formulae.
Bihar Board grace marks policy
If someone has obtained 75 per cent marks in aggregate but has failed in one subject only by not more then 10 per cent marks and cannot be allowed to pass under any other regulation, will be declared to have passed
BSEB special result 2019: Grace marks policy
Bihar Board had last year adopted grace marks policy under which, a student fails in one subject only by not more than 8 per cent marks or in two subjects by not more than 4 per cent marks in each, he/she will be given the marks he/she is short of.
BSEB class 12 compartmental result 2019: How much marks needed to pass?
To be termed as passed, students must obtain 30 per cent of total marks in the theory portion of each subject and 40 per cent of total marks in practical of each subject.
BSEB 10th result: 9/10 toppers from same school
In BSEB class 10 result declared in April 2019, 9 out of top 10 students including the topper Sawan Raj Bharti are from the same school — Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya (SAV), Jamui. The school sources told indianexpress.com that all the students from the school were given two exam centres, each in Jamui and Jhajha. Read full story here
BSEB inter compartment cum special result: Over 2 lakh students
The Bihar intermediate exam was declared in April in which over 13 lakh students appeared for the exam. This year, a record total of 10.19 lakh students passed and hence over 2 lakh students failed and had to re-appear for compartmental exams. These students are awaiting the result today.
BSEB who will declare the class 12 compartmental exam result?
State Education Minister Krishan Nandan Prasad Verma will declare the result today. RK Mahajan, upper chief secretary, education department, Bihar and BSEB director Anand Kishore will also be present at the declaration ceremony.
BSEB compartmental result 2019: Date and Time
Bihar School Education Board to declare the result of compartment cum special exam results 2019 today - May 28 (Tuesday). The results will be available at bsebinteredu.in.