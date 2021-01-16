scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 16, 2021
Bihar Board BSEB 12th Admit Card 2021 Live Updates: Hall ticket to release today

Bihar Board BSEB 12th Admit Card 2021 Live Updates: Principals of respective schools or school heads will be allowed to download the admit cards from the official websites - seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 16, 2021 11:00:00 am
Bihar Board BSEB 12th Admit Card 2021 Live Updates: Download at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar/Representational)

Bihar Board BSEB 12th Admit Card 2021 Live Updates: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) will release the admit card for intermediate or class 12 board exams today. Principals of respective schools or school heads will be allowed to download the admit cards from the official websites – seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Students will have to visit their respective schools to get the admit card. The Bihar Board has asked schools to share the admit cards by keeping in view the COVID-19 guidelines hence the masks and crowd management is mandatory.

The practical exams for BSEB class 12 or inter students will be held from January 20 to 22 and the annual class 10 exams will be held from February 17 to February 24. The admit card for inter practical exams has been issued and these will only be the hall ticket for theoretical exams.

Bihar Board BSEB 12th Admit Card 2021 Live Updates: How to download admit card, important instructions, check latest updates

11:00 (IST)16 Jan 2021
Who can download admit card?

The admit card will not be available to download directly by students. Principals or heads of schools will be able to download the admit card using their credentials including user id and password. These principals or school incharges will disseminate the admit cards to students. Class 12 board exam students will have to go to their respective schools to get their BSEB intermediate admit card

10:57 (IST)16 Jan 2021
BSEB hall ticket to release today

The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) will release the admit card or hall ticket for the intermediate board exams today - January 16. The admit card will be available to download at the official websites, seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Board BSEB 12th Admit Card 2021 Live Updates: Download at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. (Express photo by Dilip Kagda/ Representational)

Bihar Board BSEB 12th Admit Card 2021 Live Updates: Bihar Board is holding exams in February while boards including CBSE have postponed their exams till May due to the pandemic. Since the past two years, BSEB has become the fastest board to announce the result and seems like by this year's schedule, it is up for a hattrick.

