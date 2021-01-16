Bihar Board BSEB 12th Admit Card 2021 Live Updates: Hall ticket to release today

Bihar Board BSEB 12th Admit Card 2021 Live Updates: Download at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar/Representational)

Bihar Board BSEB 12th Admit Card 2021 Live Updates: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) will release the admit card for intermediate or class 12 board exams today. Principals of respective schools or school heads will be allowed to download the admit cards from the official websites – seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Students will have to visit their respective schools to get the admit card. The Bihar Board has asked schools to share the admit cards by keeping in view the COVID-19 guidelines hence the masks and crowd management is mandatory.

The practical exams for BSEB class 12 or inter students will be held from January 20 to 22 and the annual class 10 exams will be held from February 17 to February 24. The admit card for inter practical exams has been issued and these will only be the hall ticket for theoretical exams.