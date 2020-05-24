Bihar Board 10th result: Passing marks, grace marks policy and divisions

BSEB 10th results 2020: Check passing criteria, grace marks policy. Representational image/ file BSEB 10th results 2020: Check passing criteria, grace marks policy. Representational image/ file

BSEB 10th results 2020: As nearly 16 lakh students await the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) matric result, here is a look at what is needed to pass the exam. As per the minimum marks criteria, students need to obtain a minimum of 30 percent marks to be declared passed in the matric examination. Thus, at least 30 marks out of 100 and an aggregate of 150 marks in total is needed to pass the class 10 Bihar Board exams.

A student should have passed in all subjects except English and optional subjects to be declared as passed. In practical subjects including social science and science, a student has to pass in both theory and internal assessment (literacy activity and project work) altogether obtaining at least 30 marks out of 100.

Read | Bihar Board to modify Class 12 marking scheme from 2021

Further, to improve its pass percentage, the Bihar Board had also adopted the grace marks policy. As per the policy, if a student fails in one subject by 8 per cent or less marks or in two subjects by not more than 4 per cent marks in each, he/ she will be given the needed marks and promoted to the next class.

Moreover, if someone has obtained 75 per cent marks in aggregate but has failed in one subject only by not more than 10 per cent marks and cannot be allowed to pass under any other regulation, s/he will be declared to have passed.

READ | Bihar Board Class 10th result: 9 out of top 10 from same school, principal says ‘open to trial’

For those candidates for whom being mere pass is not enough, they will have to score between 225 to 300 to secure the first division, while the second division will be awarded to students who will get equal or less than 225. Last year, the topper Sawan Raj Bharti had scored 97.2 per cent marks.

This year, over 15.29 lakh candidates have appeared for the Bihar Board matric exam. While the result will be available at the official websites, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in, bsebresult.online, bsebonline.org, biharboard.online, students can register with indianexpress.com to get their results as well.

Students can also register at indianexpress.com to get verified information as well as to get their class 10 result at their registered email id or phone number. To do so, one has to register in the box given below –

Meanwhile, the board has changed the marking scheme for those appearing for next year. According to the board, if a student fails to score the minimum qualifying marks in the compulsory subjects, the marks from additional subjects will be adjusted. Further the two 50 marks language papers will be combined and one 100 marks exam will be conducted.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd