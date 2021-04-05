scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, April 05, 2021
Latest news
Live now

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: Marks required to obtain first division

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Bihar Board class 10 result will be announced today. Students can check the result at the official websites biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in, bsebresult.online, bsebonline.org, biharboard.online. 

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 5, 2021 12:14:21 pm
Bihar Board result 2021BSEB 10th Result 2021 Live:: Matric result will be available at -biharboardonline.com. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the result of the matric or class 10 exam today. A total of 16.8 lakh candidates who have enrolled for the class 10 exam can check the result through the website-biharboardonline.com. The matric exam result will also be available at the websitesbiharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in, bsebresult.online, bsebonline.org, biharboard.online.

Once released, candidates can log in to check the results at the official websites. Students can also check their class 10 result directly by entering credentials in the direct link given below and get their marks at the registered email id and mobile number.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 Live: Check Updates here in Hindi

Nearly 16.8 lakh students appeared for the madhyamik exam which was held in March. Last year, a total of 13.20 lakh students had passed the exam, the pass percentage counted as 80.59 per cent.

Live Blog

BSEB class 10 results LIVE UPDATES: Matric results will be available at these websites, direct link 

12:13 (IST)05 Apr 2021
Marks obtain to secure first division


To achieve the first division, a student has to score 300 marks while for the second division, it is 225

11:57 (IST)05 Apr 2021
Pass marks

A candidate need to secure 30 per cent of the total marks in the theory portion of each subject and 40 per cent of the total marks in the practical of each subject to pass the matric exam

11:37 (IST)05 Apr 2021
How to check Bihar Board 10th result 2021

Once released, candidates can log in to check the results at the official websites. Students can also check their class 10 result directly by entering credentials in the direct link given below and get their marks at the registered email id and mobile number

11:23 (IST)05 Apr 2021
Websites to check BSEB matric result 

The Bihar Board, BSEB class 10 result can also be checked at the websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in, bsebresult.online, bsebonline.org, biharboard.online. 

11:14 (IST)05 Apr 2021
Bihar Board BSEB 10th result today 

The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB), Patna will release the result of madhyamik, class 10 exam on April 5 at 3:30 pm. As many as 16.8 lakh students appeared for the matric exam can check the result through the official website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. 

BSEB result 2021 BSEB 10th Result 2021 Live:: Matric result will be available at -biharboardonline.com. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

BSEB Bihar Board matric 10th result LIVE UPDATES: A total of 78.04 per cent students cleared the intermediate exam successfully, the result of which was released on March 26. The girls at 80.57 per cent pass percentage fared better in the overall pass percentage than boys whose pass percentage is 75.71 per cent.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
x