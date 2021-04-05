Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: Marks required to obtain first division

BSEB 10th Result 2021 Live:: Matric result will be available at -biharboardonline.com. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the result of the matric or class 10 exam today. A total of 16.8 lakh candidates who have enrolled for the class 10 exam can check the result through the website-biharboardonline.com. The matric exam result will also be available at the websites– biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in, bsebresult.online, bsebonline.org, biharboard.online.

Once released, candidates can log in to check the results at the official websites. Students can also check their class 10 result directly by entering credentials in the direct link given below and get their marks at the registered email id and mobile number.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 Live: Check Updates here in Hindi

Nearly 16.8 lakh students appeared for the madhyamik exam which was held in March. Last year, a total of 13.20 lakh students had passed the exam, the pass percentage counted as 80.59 per cent.