Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2020 not today, confirms official

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2020 Date: Putting rest to rumours of BSEB matric exam results releasing today, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has confirmed that the results of the board class 10 result dates are not yet decided. The Bihar Board PRO Rajeev Dwivedi told The Indian Express that the results will be announced soon but not today. Earlier, the chairman Anand Kishore said that the results are going to declare within four to five days. According to chairman, there are some post-evaluation process left, following which the results will be announced the latest by Monday, May 25.

The Bihar Board has completed the verification process of the toppers through video conferencing. The board will upload the results online, and will not conduct any press conference taking note of Covid-19 pandemic. While the result will be available at the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, students can register with indianexpress.com to get their results as well. To do so, one can fill the box given below and register.

The result will also be available at the official websites biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in, bsebresult.online, bsebonline.org, biharboard.online. This year, over 15.29 lakh candidates have appeared for the Bihar Board matric exam who are anxiously awaiting their results.

The students of both class 10 and 12 can get mark sheets by August or September, meanwhile, the print out of the online result can act as a provisional mark sheet for the students. According to the chairman, the mark sheets are printed in Delhi, and the process for the same will start once lockdown is lifted.

Last year, over 16.35 lakh students appeared and the pass percentage recorded was at 80.73 per cent. This year, the pass percentage is expected to go higher.

