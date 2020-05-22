Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2020: How to check

BSEB 10th Result 2020: Check matric results at these websites BSEB 10th Result 2020: Check matric results at these websites

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2020: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to release the results of class 10 examination today. The board chairman Anand Kishore earlier told indianexpress.com that the results of matric examination may be released today, as the post-evaluation process is completed.

This year, over 15.29 lakh candidates have appeared for the Bihar Board matric exam. While the result will be available at the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, students can register with indianexpress.com to get their results as well. The Board has earlier declared class 12 result and became the first-ever board to do so amid the coronavirus pandemic.

How to check Bihar Board 10th result 2020?

Register at indianexppress.com

To get results here, the students need to fill credentials in the box given below, by registering candidates sign-up to get result mark sheet on the registered mobile number and email address.

Bihar Board 10th result: Results via websites

To get result, the students need to click on any of the websites mentioned above. Click on the result link. Enter registration number, roll number. Results will appear on the screen. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Websites to check

Once released, the students can check the results through the websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in, bsebresult.online, bsebonline.org, biharboard.online.

The mark sheets will be available in August. “The mark sheets get printed in Delhi, and the process will start once lockdown lifted. The students of both matric and intermediate can get their mark sheets by September,” chairman Anand Kishore said earlier.

Last year, over 16.35 lakh students appeared and the pass percentage recorded was at 80.73 per cent.

