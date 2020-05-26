Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Result at 12:30 pm, websites to check

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB), Patna will declare the class 10 or matric exam result today. Over 15.29 lakh students who had appeared for the Bihar Board exam were awaiting the results. The evaluation process was halted due to the lockdown induced due to coronavirus. The wait will, however, be over today.
Students can check their result at the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Due to the number of students, a heavy load is expected on the official website. If candidates face problem, they can also check result at the alternative addresses – onlinebseb.in, bsebresult.online, bsebonline.org, and biharboard.online.
Bihar Board 10th result today, follow LIVE UPDATES
With this, BSEB will become the first board to release both class 10 and class 12 results during the lockdown. Bihar Board had released class 12 or intermediate result in March in which 80.44 per cent of students cleared the exam. Currently, the scrutiny process is on for the class 12 exams. Meanwhile, last year for class 10 results, the pass percentage was at 80.73 per cent.
Nearly 16 lakh students who have appeared for the BSEB Class 10 examination can check their results through the private website, indiaresults.com. To view their matric exam marks, candidates need to keep their roll card handy. They can access it by entering their roll number and other details
The results of matric exams will be announced by the Education Minister Krishnanandan Prasad Verma in the presence of additional chief secretary RK Mahajan. The board will will however not conduct any press conference following the social distancing guidelines
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) or Bihar Board had last year grace marks policy; under which, a student fails in one subject only by not more than 8 per cent marks or in two subjects by not more than 4 per cent marks in each, he/she will be given the marks he/she is short of
The Bihar Board (BSEB) will announce the result of matric or class 10 examination today. The board release mentioned that the results will be released on Tuesday, May 26 at 12:30 pm.
