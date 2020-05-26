Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Result at 12:30 pm, websites to check

BSEB 10th Result 2020 LIVE: Matric result today at bsebonline.bihar.gov.in Representational image/ gettyimages.in/ designed by Gargi Singh BSEB 10th Result 2020 LIVE: Matric result today at bsebonline.bihar.gov.in Representational image/ gettyimages.in/ designed by Gargi Singh

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB), Patna will declare the class 10 or matric exam result today. Over 15.29 lakh students who had appeared for the Bihar Board exam were awaiting the results. The evaluation process was halted due to the lockdown induced due to coronavirus. The wait will, however, be over today.

READ | When and where to check matric result

Students can check their result at the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Due to the number of students, a heavy load is expected on the official website. If candidates face problem, they can also check result at the alternative addresses – onlinebseb.in, bsebresult.online, bsebonline.org, and biharboard.online.

Bihar Board 10th result today, follow LIVE UPDATES

With this, BSEB will become the first board to release both class 10 and class 12 results during the lockdown. Bihar Board had released class 12 or intermediate result in March in which 80.44 per cent of students cleared the exam. Currently, the scrutiny process is on for the class 12 exams. Meanwhile, last year for class 10 results, the pass percentage was at 80.73 per cent.