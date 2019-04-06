Toggle Menu
Bihar Board BSEB 10th result 2019 LIVE Updates: Matric result today, know the websites

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019, BSEB Bihar Board Matric Result 2019 at Sarkari Result 2019, Indiaresults.com, biharboard.ac.in, bsebssresult.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in: The BSEB Class 10 results will be available on the official websites. Check results through registration number, roll number

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019, BSEB Bihar Board Matric Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) will announce the result for class 10 matric exams on Saturday, April 6. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites — biharboard.online, bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.ac.in, bsebinteredu.in.

Around 16.6 lakh students will get their result tomorrow, the examination of which was conducted from February 21 to 28 at 1,418 examination centres across the country. This year, the BSEB has introduced multiple measures to change the evaluation pattern for class 10 and class 12 exams including lenient and step-wise marking systems.

The Bihar Board had last week announced the result of intermediate or class 12 examination. In a press conference, the board announced a slew of measures taken because of which they have managed to publish the inter result on record 44 days. In the past, the BSEB use to declare the results of class 10 and 12 in June.

Bihar Board BSEB 10th result 2019 LIVE UPDATES: Class 10 result shortly, check updates in Hindi

BSEB 10th result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites

Step 2: Click on the matric result link

Step 3: In the new window, enter registration number, roll number, date of birth

Step 4: Results will be appeared on screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Bihar board to declare matric result in a record 29 days

After releasing the intermediate class 12 results in record time, the matric class 10 results will be declared in 29 days after the conclusion of examination on February 28, said Anand Kishore.

BSEB Bihar Board 10th matric result: Websites to check

The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites — bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.ac.in, bsebinteredu.in.

When and where to check BSEB matric result

The Bihar Board BSEB class 10 result will be available today at all the official websites. The results will be available from 12:30 pm

BSEB 10th result 2019 LIVE:  The board had changed the evaluation pattern for class 10 and class 12 exams including lenient and step-wise marking systems. The board has also introduced tech-driven initiatives and aims to declare result ahead of time.

In Bihar Board class 12 exam, the pass percentage improved with 79.76 per cent. A record total of 10.19 lakh students passed. The exam was held in February and this year, the result is released in March. A total of 81.20 students have passed from the science stream, and 93.02 per cent from the commerce stream while it is 76.53 per cent from arts stream.

