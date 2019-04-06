Bihar Board BSEB 10th result 2019 LIVE Updates: Matric result today, know the websites

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019, BSEB Bihar Board Matric Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) will announce the result for class 10 matric exams on Saturday, April 6. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites — biharboard.online, bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.ac.in, bsebinteredu.in.

Around 16.6 lakh students will get their result tomorrow, the examination of which was conducted from February 21 to 28 at 1,418 examination centres across the country. This year, the BSEB has introduced multiple measures to change the evaluation pattern for class 10 and class 12 exams including lenient and step-wise marking systems.

The Bihar Board had last week announced the result of intermediate or class 12 examination. In a press conference, the board announced a slew of measures taken because of which they have managed to publish the inter result on record 44 days. In the past, the BSEB use to declare the results of class 10 and 12 in June.