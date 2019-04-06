Bihar Board BSEB 10th result 2019 LIVE Updates: Matric result today, know the websites

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019, BSEB Bihar Board Matric Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) will announce the result for class 10 matric exams on Saturday, April 6. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites — biharboard.online, bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.ac.in, bsebinteredu.in.
Around 16.6 lakh students will get their result tomorrow, the examination of which was conducted from February 21 to 28 at 1,418 examination centres across the country. This year, the BSEB has introduced multiple measures to change the evaluation pattern for class 10 and class 12 exams including lenient and step-wise marking systems.
The Bihar Board had last week announced the result of intermediate or class 12 examination. In a press conference, the board announced a slew of measures taken because of which they have managed to publish the inter result on record 44 days. In the past, the BSEB use to declare the results of class 10 and 12 in June.
BSEB 10th result 2019: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official websites
Step 2: Click on the matric result link
Step 3: In the new window, enter registration number, roll number, date of birth
Step 4: Results will be appeared on screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
Bihar board to declare matric result in a record 29 days
After releasing the intermediate class 12 results in record time, the matric class 10 results will be declared in 29 days after the conclusion of examination on February 28, said Anand Kishore.
BSEB Bihar Board 10th matric result: Websites to check
The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites — bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.ac.in, bsebinteredu.in.
When and where to check BSEB matric result
The Bihar Board BSEB class 10 result will be available today at all the official websites. The results will be available from 12:30 pm