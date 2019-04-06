Bihar Board BSEB 10th result 2019: How to check matric results

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2019: The Bihar Board will release the results of class 10 or matric examination on Saturday, April 6. The students can check the results through the official websites- biharboard.online, bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and bsebinteredu.in, once declared.

After releasing the intermediate class 12 results in record time, the matric class 10 results will be declared within a month after the conclusion of examination on February 28, said BSEB chairman Anand Kishore.

BSEB 10th result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites

Step 2: Click on the matric result link

Step 3: In the new window, enter registration number, roll number, date of birth

Step 4: Results will be appeared on screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Around 16.6 lakh students will get their result tomorrow, the examination of which was conducted from February 21 to 28 at 1,418 examination centres across the country.

This year, the BSEB has introduced multiple measures to change the evaluation pattern for class 10 and class 12 exams including lenient and step-wise marking systems.

The Bihar Board had last week announced the result of intermediate or class 12 examination. The performance of toppers have also been improved, and the first rank holder in all the programmes secured above 90 per cent marks. From the Science stream, Rohini Prakash topped the examination with 473 marks, while Rohini Rani has secured the first position from the Arts stream with 463 marks