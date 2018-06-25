Bihar Board 10th result 2018: The students can check the results through the websites, biharboard.ac.in, biharboardonline.gov.in Bihar Board 10th result 2018: The students can check the results through the websites, biharboard.ac.in, biharboardonline.gov.in

Bihar Board 10th result 2018: Over 17 lakh students who have appeared for the BSEB Class 10 examination can check their results through the official websites, biharboard.ac.in, biharboardonline.gov.in on June 26. Meanwhile, there is a report that the missing 42,400 copies have been allegedly sold by a peon as a scrap. The Gopalgang police in Bihar on Saturday arrested a scrap dealer after finding one of the missing 42,400 Class 10 answer sheets. The Bihar Board examination answer sheets are missing from SS Girls High School in Gopalganj. All the missing answer sheets belong to students from Nawada district.

On June 20, Patna High Court had served a notice to the state government on the missing answer sheets. The arrested scrap dealer was identified as Pappu Gupta. The police said Gupta has told them that he bought all the “missing” answer sheets from an office attendant of the school, who has already been arrested.

Bihar Board 10th result 2018: When and where to check

The results will be available on the official websites on June 26 at 11:30 am. The students can check the results through the websites, biharboard.ac.in and biharboardonline.gov.in. Apart from it, the results will be available at indiaresults.com.

Bihar Board 10th result 2018: Results via app

The students can also get the results via the app. To get results, the students have to download a relevant app from google play store. The students have to pre-register their roll number in the app to get their results on time.

The results of BSEB Class 12 examinations was earlier declared on June 6. Overall, there is an increase of 17.71 per cent pass percentage from the last year. Kalpana Kumari has topped the Bihar board intermediate examination with 434 marks and Nidhi Sinha has topped in the Commerce stream with 434 marks. She is a student of RDS College, Muzzafarpur. Out of the 12.61 lakh students who appeared in the BSEB exams this year, only 4.37 lakh – or 34.65 per cent — passed the exams while over 8 lakh have failed.

