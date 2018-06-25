Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2018 Date and Time: Result to be declared on this date

Bihar BSEB 10th Result 2018: This year, 17.70 lakh students had appeared for the Class 10 examinations. This year, 17.70 lakh students had appeared for the Class 10 examinations.

Bihar BSEB 10th Result 2018: The result of Bihar Class 10th board examination will finally be declared tomorrow, on June 26, by the Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB), after the same was postponed a few days back. Once released, students will be able to check the same at the official websites — biharboard.ac.in, biharboardonline.gov.in. In case due to heavy traffic one is unable to open these websites, he/she may also check the same at other websites such as indiaresults.com and examresults.net. This year, 17.70 lakh students had appeared for the Class 10 examinations. BSEB has also introduced a stipend of Rs 1,200 for Class 10 toppers. The Class 12 examination was held from February 6 to February 16, 2018 and the result was announced on June 6.

The Class 10th result could not be released on its scheduled date as just a day before the declaration, 42,000 copies of the examination had reportedly gone missing from one of the evaluation centres in Gopalganj. An official said, “Due to some anomalies, the results of Class 10 examination will not be declared tomorrow. It will be declared on June 26″. Bihar Board Class 10 examination was held from February 21 to February 29 across 1,426 centres this year.

Bihar BSEB 10th Result 2018: Date and Time

The Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB) is all set to release the result of Class 10th examination tomorrow, on June 26 at 11:30 am. The examination was held across 1,426 centres in the country. BSEB chairperson Anand Kishor, said: “As we have already got marks foils of the evaluated answer sheets, there would be no problem with publication of results. The board result would be out as scheduled. According to reports, this year 114 students were caught cheating and two impersonators were arrested during the intermediate examination.

In Class 12th, overall, there is an increase of 17.71 per cent pass percentage from the last year. Kalpana Kumari had topped the Bihar board intermediate examination with 434 marks and Nidhi Sinha had topped in the Commerce stream with 434 marks. According to reports, this year 114 students were caught cheating and two impersonators were arrested during the intermediate examination.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd