Bihar Board 10th result 2018: 42,000 copies lost a day before result declaration

Bihar Board 10th result 2018: The Class 10 Matric results will be declared tomorrow, June 20 at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board 10th result 2018: Just a day before the declaration of results, 42,000 copies of the Class 10 examination have reportedly gone missing from one of the evaluation centre in Gopalganj. SS Girl’s Senior Secondary School principal Pramod Kumar Shrivastava has been detained by the state. An official from the Bihar Board has confirmed to the Indian Express that while around 42000 copies of Class 10 or matric exams are lost, however, this will not affect the result declaration schedule. “The tabulation or evaluation has already been done and the BSEB is ready with the results, however, this loss of copies will affect in case students apply for re-checking of the answer sheets,” said a Bihar Board official.

Meanwhile, the Bihar board will declare the results of Class 10 examinations tomorrow, June 20. This year, 17.70 lakh students had appeared for the Class 10 examinations. Bihar Board Class 10 examination was held from February 21 to February 29 across 1,426 centres this year.

Students need to go to the official website of the board, that is, biharboard.ac.in to view their marks. Then they need to click the link result. A new window will be opened, fill in all your credentials and press submit. The result will be shown. Download and take a print of the same for further use.

