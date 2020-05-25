Bihar Board 10th result date and time: BSEB to release result tomorrow

Bihar Board BSEB 10th result: Register here to get results. Representational image/ gettyimages.in Bihar Board BSEB 10th result: Register here to get results. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

Bihar Board BSEB 10th result: The Bihar Board (BSEB) will announce the result of matric or class 10 examination tomorrow. The board release mentioned that the results will be released on Tuesday, May 26 at 12:30 pm.

“The matric exam results of this year will be announced by the Education Minister Krishnanandan Prasad Verma in the presence of additional chief secretary RK Mahajan,” the release informed. The Bihar Board will however not conduct any press conference following the social distancing guidelines.

This year, over 15.29 lakh candidates had appeared for the Bihar Board matric exam and are anxiously awaiting their results.

Once declared, the results will be available at the websites– biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in, bsebresult.online, bsebonline.org, biharboard.online. The indianexpress.com will also host the BSEB results, therefore, students can register here to access their scores. To do so, one can fill the box given below and register.

The students of both class 10 and 12 can get mark-sheets by August or September. Meanwhile, the printout of the online result can act as a provisional mark-sheet for the students. Last year, over 16.35 lakh students appeared and the pass percentage recorded was at 80.73 per cent.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd