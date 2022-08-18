Bihar board BSEB 10th exam registration begins; check how to apply

BSEB class 10 exam registration: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the registration process for matric exam 2023 on August 18, 2022. Candidates can register for BSEB class 10 exams by visiting the official BSEB website — secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Candidates have time till August 22 to register for Bihar Board class 10 exams. To register, candidates will have to click on registration link available on the website.

BSEB class 10 exam registration: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official BSEB website — secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link available for secondary exam. You will be redirected to a new page; there click on the link for registrations.

Step 3: Key in the required details for login.

Step 4: Fill in the application form with the required information, and pay the application fees.

Step 5: Submit the application form. Download and save the application form page for future reference.

Candidates will be provided a dummy registration card after they successfully submit their registration form and application fees online at the official website. School authorities and candidates can reach out to Bihar Board authorities through the emergency helpline number 0612- 2232074, in case of any discrepancies.