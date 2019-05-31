Bihar Board BSEB 10th Compartmental Result 2019 declared: How to check via websites, app, sms

Bihar Board 10th Compartmental Result 2019: State Education Minister Krishan Nandan Prasad Verma has announced the result of class 10 examination from the board office today at 3:30 pm. Students who had appeared in the examination can check the result on the websites, bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

While nearly 13.2 lakh students (13,20,036) students cleared the matric examination this year, scoring a pass percentage of 80.73 per cent, around 20 per cent students could not clear the BSEB 10th examinations. The compartmental examination was conducted for these students in the month of April.

Over 66,38,000 students appeared for the exam taking the overall pass percentage at 73.67. The exam was held on May 16 and 17.

Step 1: Visit the official websites, bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Enter roll code, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

As per the norms of Bihar Board, if a student fails in one subject only by not more than 8 per cent marks or in two subjects by not more than 4 per cent marks in each, he/she will be given the marks he/she is short of.

If someone has obtained 75 per cent marks in aggregate but has failed in one subject only by not more then 10 per cent marks and cannot be allowed to pass under any other regulation, will be declared to have passed.