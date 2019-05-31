Bihar Board BSEB 10th Compartmental Result 2019 today: When and where to check

Bihar Board 10th Compartmental Result 2019: Bihar School Education Board will be announcing the result of class 10 compartment examination today at 3:30 pm. While nearly 13.2 lakh students (13,20,036) students cleared the matric examination this year, scoring a pass percentage of 80.73 per cent, around 20 per cent students could not clear the BSEB 10th examinations. The compartmental examination was conducted for these students in the month of April, the results of which will be announced today.

Bihar BSEB 10th Compartmental result 2019: When and where to check

State Education Minister Krishan Nandan Prasad Verma will announce the result of class 10 examination from the board office at 3:30 pm today. The result of the annual exam was released in April. Students can check the BSEB matric exam results by visiting the official websites — bsebssresult.com, biharboard.online and biharboardonline.gov.in.

Bihar BSEB 10th Compartmental result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites, bsebssresult.com, biharboard.online and biharboardonline.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ link

Step 3: In the new website, enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

As per the norms of Bihar Board, if a student fails in one subject only by not more than 8 per cent marks or in two subjects by not more than 4 per cent marks in each, he/she will be given the marks he/she is short of. If someone has obtained 75 per cent marks in aggregate but has failed in one subject only by not more then 10 per cent marks and cannot be allowed to pass under any other regulation, will be declared to have passed.