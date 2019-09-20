Bihar Board BSEB 10th, 12th board exam 2020 dummy admit card released

Bihar Baord BSEB 10th, 12th board exam 2020 admit card: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) released the admit cards for the board exams 2020 at its official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. These are dummy admit cards to allow candidates time to check their details, in case of any errors, they will have to reach the board.
The final admit cards will be released later across the official websites, bsebinterdu.in and bseonline.org for both class 10 and class 12 board exams. The exams are scheduled to be conducted in February 2020.
Bihar Board BSEB 10th, 12th board exam 2020 admit card: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage click on the scrolling link ‘Bihar registration link’
Step 3: On the new page, click on the ‘dummy admit card’ link
Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 5: Log-in using credentials
Step 6: Admit card will appear, download
Meanwhile, the examination form for class 12 or Bihar Board intermediate exam form for boards 2020 is also available.