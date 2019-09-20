Bihar Board BSEB 10th, 12th board exam 2020 dummy admit card released

Bihar Baord BSEB 10th, 12th board exam 2020 admit card: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) released the admit cards for the board exams 2020 at its official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. These are dummy admit cards to allow candidates time to check their details, in case of any errors, they will have to reach the board.

Advertising

The final admit cards will be released later across the official websites, bsebinterdu.in and bseonline.org for both class 10 and class 12 board exams. The exams are scheduled to be conducted in February 2020.

In video| Can you answer school board-level questions?

Bihar Board BSEB 10th, 12th board exam 2020 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the scrolling link ‘Bihar registration link’

Step 3: On the new page, click on the ‘dummy admit card’ link

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Log-in using credentials

Step 6: Admit card will appear, download

Read| UP Board to introduce webcasting in exam centres to prevent cheating

Meanwhile, the examination form for class 12 or Bihar Board intermediate exam form for boards 2020 is also available.